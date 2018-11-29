Transcript for Stephen Curry makes his shoes available for girls after a 9-year-old's plea

One of the biggest NBA stars in the league just respond between nine U rogue coral what do complained about his sneaker line. And if you are not a fan of him yet yet may be after this it all began. Would nine year old Riley Morse in writing to step curry after she discovered is under Roberts Nikko line. Did not coming girls sizes she starts out saying my name is Riley just like your daughter and they're saying I know do you support girl athletes are hoping to work with under Robert changes because girls wanna rock the curry five's 20 yeah well right. The star player of the goals that war is tweeted back we have correcting this now I want to make sure you can Wear a Mike kicks probably some point this annual pair curry five's and now you'll -- you'll be one of the first kids to get the curry six. Lastly we have something special in the works for international women's day a more ticket and I want you to celebrate with me. All right offs on the best story today. A cool idea officially a big fan step Currie now I wasn't any already before.

