What Simone Biles’ return to competition means for Team USA Plus, what to know about Raven Saunders’ Olympic protest and what’s next for the U.S. women’s soccer team after losing to Canada.

Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish line After a collision between Jewett and Botswana's Nijel Amos during the men's 800m semifinals, the two helped each other to their feet and finished the race together in a true show of sportsmanship.