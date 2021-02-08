Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 10 key moments
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:05","description":"USA Gymnastics confirmed that Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"79223124","title":"Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 10 key moments","url":"/Sports/video/tokyo-olympic-games-day-10-key-moments-79223124"}