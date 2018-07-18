Transcript for USC track athletes discuss victorious comeback during race

Welcome in ABC news live here's what's happening now we are getting you ready for the espy's tonight. At 8 PM live from Los Angeles that is where our Olivia Smith is right now alongside. Members of the USC. Women's track and field team they are at the national champions and they have to balance work. And school's a wall. And their athletic pursuits and who better to explain that to us than them themselves were also since they can hear me Alex remodel on a little secret. Gonna give them a bit of a surprise. Near the end of this back and forth Olivia take it away. I guess we're here with Kendall Deanna and an act and we know how you guys you bit off teen managed school. And athletics. Honestly it's really just about time management planning out your date knowing what your commitments and obligations are. Treating a schedule and really sticking to it because practice it's always going to be the same time his pocket change in you have to make sure your. Handling your story and doing your business practices well. Dedication any. I think for me it's a lot about communication so like making sure that your. Teachers know where your you schedule and then your coach's name is scheduled to they're always there to help and I think a lot of times people are nervous to ask for help. So being able to ask for help communicate. Eleven parents seeking ever intimately that a lot like pink and don't. Planning and are very like you know through cabinet bands of getting Aniston as possible alleges. There are now shocking humility at a time do you mean when you practice it just means organizing went back and I can imagine that I remember college and just getting to that Jim is critical. Code being an athlete here is incredible. But their means that well it sounds like a lot it's leave a lot of dedication a lot of planning and. Olivia Kendall Alice mentioned there being no shocker is which is ironic for her specifically to faith and she was the anchor. Of that infamous four by 400 national championship. Relay. The most stunning comeback you'll ever see in this sport down in the final lap USC needed to win the race to win a national title. General Alice. Put on a jet pack some rocket launchers and zoomed around that track. To have this come back one of the most amazing things we will ever see in the sport one of the greatest things that we saw this year. And since the SB celebrate greatness. In sports throughout the year. What a perfect time and perfect segue to give our friends the USC women's track and field team a little surprise of their own it. Yes look get to that right now Kendall we were just talking about your amazing come back and I won't let me hear about that. But her wrist. And I. We want to thank you it. Ask you learned. You worry theme. Oh. Well. That means where where they need air inch unit Horry and in. She's packed and ended at night. And bill are if it was just how you let me I mean. Not and I. I. Think. It's. Also Mino like you have. The motivation as I do well for his team in knowing that the team title came down about one raise. Just being confident like there wasn't a moment of doubt that I thought we're not gonna win this thing it was just going out there I didn't even notice how far had they went and deciding that we're not going down about winning this no way. I have one more surprise actually US the officials told me today that you all have tickets to you ask beep tonight. Yeah. And get mean and an Alley. How. The I got. Bit more about. Ideas at night. Like what dean running an office being. With. He loved her you look for and yet so tired actress play. She started off well. She set the tone for the race she got the baton to me and it was just an aggressive rate. Everyone was running really hard I was running really hard and I knew that at the end of the day I just had to get it's time to DN in the best position because there's nobody better than Kendall. And if we got to the time to Kendall and she had any kind of room she was gonna win this race tracks so I just ran my heart out and got the time to Deanna. And I felt confident and our seniors into our captains and I knew that they were gonna handle business matter way. I think for me you know it's my third leg and like I said it was it's about getting Kindle best position I think that's every legs. Main goal is mr. anchor leg in the right position so I went out. I caught a couple people it out like all men and handing it off the Kindle its second worst. And I mean I. All my. You know night. On and knock. On Arctic. Telling. Me. He came up her. And that it. I mean I'll like. But the thing the earth I. A line. In the lives. It. And cutlery and how you do it just watching the elk. Everyone ran so well and in Kenya act and meet get past and how you doing just not what she determination and now they. Did a great job on their legs and just trusting my training and testing my coaches just these are moments that we prepare for it this is something that USC is prepare for. And we fight this that it was high time we don't give I wasn't tired so as we relax aisles like I know we're going to win this championship. I have his son's. Adding that I yeah. I. I know. You. I. A. I ignite it I think it is. Who. Thinks now that reality with that thank you out in LA with the national champions. USC women's track and field team who staged an incredible comeback. In the four by 400 meter relay to win the whole thing that come back scored them not only an honorary ask me. But also tickets to tonight's event live. From Los Angeles 8 PM eastern. On ABC that's the place to catch I don't think anyone. Will be more excited to be there at in the USC women's. Track and field team and that's what's happening now on ABC news live stay with us 24 hours day seven days a week. 