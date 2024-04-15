Women's NCAA tournament stars expected to go early in WNBA Draft

L-S-U'S Angel Reese, South Carolina's Kamila Cardoso and Iowa's Caitlyn Clark are heading to the pros. They're expected to be drafted into the WNBA in the leagues first round draft.

April 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live