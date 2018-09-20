3,000 Amazon Go stores may open by 2021

Amazon is considering opening up thousands of cashier-free stores that would stock quick meal options to compete with chain retailers like 7-11 and Subway.
0:49 | 09/20/18

3,000 Amazon Go stores may open by 2021

