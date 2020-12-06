Transcript for Amazon faces potential antitrust lawsuit

Should today's tech fight for potential antitrust case against Amazon the company is expected to be charged by the European Union. That's because regulators are reportedly determined Amazon is stifling competition. By unfairly using data collected from third party sellers to boost its own product offerings. No comment yet from Amazon. And YouTube is committing 100 million dollars amplify the voices of black creators on its platform. The money will support the creation of new programming initiatives first project called bear witness. Take action will air tomorrow. Finally the maker of this germ killing robots says that disinfect the hotel room in six minutes. An SUV light is nearly 100% effective at killing quite a virus but light can be harmful so the robot turns off. But since it's motion because 125000. Dollars busier tech bytes.

