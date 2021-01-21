Transcript for Amazon offers help with vaccine rollout

In today's tech by Amazon offering a helping hand in the fight against Kobe nineteen the top company official has written president Biden saying Amazon is ready to help the new administration. Backs an 8100 million Americans and the next 100 days. That includes opening vaccination sites at Amazon facilities. Apple is reportedly considering bringing back touch ID to its iphones according to Bloomberg News. The tech giant is now testing a new version of the fingerprint sensor becomes as mask wearing adds a challenge to face I. And finally Katy Perry hit song firework is working its way back to the top of the charts after her stand out performance capping off last night's inaugural concert. On Wednesday firework was the eleventh most downloaded song. On ice ends. Does your tech bytes have agreed today.

