-
Now Playing: Facebook is blocking certain events through Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Snapchat permanently bans Trump
-
Now Playing: All-virtual CES gets underway
-
Now Playing: AppleWatch detects coronavirus 1 week before symptoms
-
Now Playing: Online users leave traditional social media for encrypted apps
-
Now Playing: Samsung releases 3 new Galaxy phone models
-
Now Playing: TikTok updates privacy protections for teen users
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s YouTube channel has been suspended
-
Now Playing: New gadgets unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show
-
Now Playing: Amazon refuses to sell items related to the QAnon conspiracy
-
Now Playing: Twitter permanently suspends Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump loses partnerships, faces social media bans in fallout after Capitol attack
-
Now Playing: President Trump banned indefinitely on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Social media cracks down on Trump
-
Now Playing: Big expansion for Amazon's air fleet
-
Now Playing: Apple may release 'foldable' phone after receiving patent for 'ultra flexible phone'