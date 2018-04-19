Transcript for Amazon reveals it now has more than 100 million Prime members

In today's tech by Amazon is revealing a closely guarded secrets in a letter to shareholders CEO Jeff Bezos said that it now has more than 100 million prime members worldwide. Amazon prime members are estimated to spend twice as much each year than non prime customers. And Amazon and meantime is teaming up with a former rival to sell Smart TVs. You via the purchase Amazon's new fire TV addition at best buy this summer. That'll be the first Amazon product to be sold a best buy and on its website best buy stock rose 4% after the announcement. And two robots in Singapore had just accomplished the task that routinely confounds us humans they have successfully assembled an IQ chair. But humans shouldn't worry at least not yet to took the robots more than twenty minutes to complete a job that IKEA says. Typically takes one person just ten minutes at the benefit those leftover parts from this they did lizard tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.