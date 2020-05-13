Animal shelters turn to Zoom for virtual pet adoptions

More
Zoom meetings have become the new norm for work and social events during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now you can videoconference with adoptable (and adorable) shelter dogs.
1:02 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Animal shelters turn to Zoom for virtual pet adoptions
And when you. I'm an important war. We. Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa well yeah. Through through through the I. So. You. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Zoom meetings have become the new norm for work and social events during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now you can videoconference with adoptable (and adorable) shelter dogs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70661215","title":"Animal shelters turn to Zoom for virtual pet adoptions","url":"/Technology/video/animal-shelters-turn-zoom-virtual-pet-adoptions-70661215"}