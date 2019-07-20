Apollo 11: 50 years later

More
50 years ago tomorrow, humans walked on the moon for the first time in history - bringing together not only the nation, but the world.
2:30 | 07/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apollo 11: 50 years later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"50 years ago tomorrow, humans walked on the moon for the first time in history - bringing together not only the nation, but the world. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"64451936","title":"Apollo 11: 50 years later ","url":"/Technology/video/apollo-11-50-years-64451936"}