Transcript for Apple canceled the premier of its 1st original movie for Apple TV+

And today's tick bites apple cancels the premiere of its first major original movie citing concerns reportedly raised by a relative of one of the characters a banker starring Samuel L. Jackson is based on the true story of two black real estate until orders. Apple says it's looking into the matter but offered no further details. At Amazon could be planning a big expansion of its cash peerless stores the company uses the go technology and a smaller pop stores but. Bloomberg says Amazon wants to use it a larger supermarket shoppers simply grab what they want and the items. Are scanned as they walked out the door and their act its charms. A warning for bosses during the holiday season more than half of your employees are likely to be shopping online rather than working a new survey finds about 52%. Of workers. Will be at work shopping. This season let me back. As a check rights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.