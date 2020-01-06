Transcript for Apple closing stores because of protest violence

At today's tech fight apple closing stores because a protest violence the company said the number of locations across the US. Will remain closed because a safety concerns the closures took effect just days after apple announced plans to reopen many stores that closed because of corona virus. The president tribe has spoken with FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the phone amid growing controversy between the trouble administration. And social media. Zuckerberg reportedly raised concern with the president on Friday regarding his tweets about the nationwide protest. And nearly two years after it was unveiled Atari is VCF console is ready to hit stores. The company says about 500 production models should leave the factory by the middle of the month. But Torre still has not set white gains will be available on the system. Those are tick bites and have a good day.

