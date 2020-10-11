Transcript for Apple expected to unveil new MacBook

And today's tech bytes new products from apple during today's online event apple is expected to unveil its first math books with the same processing chips used in the iPhone Apple's as a new maps will be faster. And use less power reports say apple could also unveiled over your head phones. Video game prices are going up for the first time in fifteen years. The industry wide effort is under way to hike the standard price of a game from sixty to seventy dollars game makers acknowledge it's an unpopular move. Amid an economic crisis driven by the pandemic but they say inflation left the no choice. And get ready for a burger with no meat at McDonald's and nick Plante is about to hit the menu that Heidi will be supplied. By meat substitute manufacturer beyond meat and egg plant will appear early next year on a market by market basis. As a test item and those higher tech vice have a great day.

