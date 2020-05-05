Transcript for Apple and Google take stand against coronavirus tracking system

But today's tech bytes apple and Google are taking a stand with the court requires tracking system. Both companies say they will ban the use of location tracking and apps using their new contract tracing system. Apple and Google said their decisions were based on privacy concerns. A top engineer at Amazon has quit to protest the firing of what he called the whistle blowers. Workers who raised concerns about worker safety during this pandemic Tim bray who was also a vice president at the company. Said in his blog that he to complain through the appropriate channels. To no avail Amazon had no comment. And New York City will begin using ultraviolet lights to disinfect the transit system starting tomorrow powerful UV lamps will target the city's buses subways. Researchers are still determining. Whether the light kills rotavirus. Does protect bites. Have a great day.

