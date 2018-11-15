Transcript for Apple investigating complaint iPhone X overheated and caught fire

Today's tech bytes and apple explosion this is an iPhone ten after its owner says the device started smoke gained and caught fire while updating is operating system. He says he was using an apple cable and wall adapter when the fire spark. Apple now has a bone and his invest. There may be some bad blood between Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Apple's Tim Cook. Zuckerberg has reportedly ordered his management team to only use and George. Phones now that order came down after Cooke criticized FaceBook in an interview calling it a service that traffic's in people's personal lives. Finally the army has a new recruiting. School it is forming its own. The team will travel to videogame tournaments where there you will try to raise awareness about the military. And those are your check by. I'm very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.