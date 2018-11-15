-
Now Playing: iPhone catches fire on counter inside store in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Apple investigating complaint iPhone X overheated and caught fire
-
Now Playing: Uber and Lyft to face competition from Waymo
-
Now Playing: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer temporary outage
-
Now Playing: Limes may be lemons
-
Now Playing: Black Friday ads released early
-
Now Playing: Samsung plans to present its new flip smartphone
-
Now Playing: Online retail giants offering free shipping deals this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Amazon to split new headquarters between 2 cities
-
Now Playing: Amazon gives holiday gift to customers
-
Now Playing: Homeowner yells through doorbell to stop potential burglars
-
Now Playing: Online holiday sales skyrocket ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Google employees stage worldwide walkouts
-
Now Playing: Female employees protest Google's handling of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Uber launches new safety feature
-
Now Playing: Apple unveiled iPad pro that features facial recognition
-
Now Playing: New line of Apple products
-
Now Playing: Apple expected to announce new devices and operating system
-
Now Playing: Why you should purge forgotten 'zombie' accounts online
-
Now Playing: IBM buys software company Redhat