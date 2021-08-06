Transcript for Apple reveals new software update iOS 15

In today's tech bytes the latest new features for your apple product the company unveiled IOS fifteen featuring updates to face type photos it notification is. Apple also redesigned its weather map. You'll also be able to scan your driver's license into the wallet half right he it will also support hotel room piece. Apple also announced watch OS eight its new software for the apple watch the watch has a new mindful this app. Which features inspirational quotes and phrases public beta version of it is expected next month. With the full release in the fall the tech giant is also making it easier to hear you with air pods a conversation boost feature will help isolate other people's voices. Apple is also making the pods easier to find when they're not in your years adding alert senate chirping feature. Only it would make it easier to find cheeks. There's your tech bytes every day.

