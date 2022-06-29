Barber on helping the community & building his brand 'I’m focusing on the impact'

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with barber and TikTok star Vic Blends about offering free haircuts to people, giving back, and creating the first barbering school for California prisons.

