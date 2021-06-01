Transcript for Big expansion for Amazon's air fleet

In today's tech bytes a big expansion for Amazon's fiercely for the first time the company has purchased eleven use Boeing jets the 760 sevens used to be part. Delta and western airlines the planes are expected to be ready for delivery service next year. And apple once attorneys devices into charging stations reports say the company has filed two patents for the technology that would turn Mac books and iPad. It's a wireless chargers users would simply have to. But their iphones or watches on the device to charge. And finally hit may be time to adjust the atomic clock scientists are considering shortening the minute to 59 seconds that's because. The earth is rotating faster than usual. A 12 difference could set things straight. If tinkered with time before when the plane it was spinning slower. Those are your tech bytes every day.

