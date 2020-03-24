Transcript for Coronavirus delays Amazon orders

Today's tech bikes accord requires the late your Amazon order Amazon says it's giving priority to medical supplies household staples. Not essential items may be delayed as much the month. With so many people home Amazon has seen a huge spike in sales. Social distancing has led to more online get togethers FaceBook says it's seen a 70% jump in group video calls on messenger. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the jump in traffic hasn't led to any slowdowns. But the company has preparing in case usage keeps rising. And finally young people who are looking for a lob ball social difference they are turning to dating acts. Bubble says they're seeing a 13%. Increase among users. Ages eighteen to when he four. And video called stats are up 21%. People trying to find locker in the pandemic busier tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.