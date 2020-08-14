Transcript for Fortnite developer Epic Games files anti-trust charges against Apple, Google

And that is set by its four night takes aim at apple and Google developer epic games has filed antitrust charges against both companies apple and Google picked for a night out of there outsource. Up traffic trying to get around paying both companies cut of its sales. You. Hackers could used to link to access the user's voice history. But even their personal information but Amazon says it's not aware of any customer information being exposed. And the state of Michigan has unveiled a plan to create a dedicated road. For self driving vehicles the plan involves building lanes with Smart technology stretching about forty miles between Detroit and Ann Arbor. They would include sensors detect traffic weather and road conditions. There was insect bites I'm Monaco's proud day for the great Friday.

