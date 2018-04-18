Transcript for Google ready to take action against apps that violate safety policies

In today's tech bike after illegally tracking kids and he said he says 57%. Of the most popular android apps. Maybe tracking kids data without their parents permission. That would violate a federal law Google says it's ready to take action against apps it finds violating safety policies. Well the FDA has approved new high tech contact lenses to lens is made by Johnson Johnson will be the first to darken when exposed to bright lights. And Erica Jordan peel is warning about fake news in his video it appears former President Obama is talking smack about president trump. But it's all fake. I would never say these fronts. Police not a public address but. Someone else what. Someone. Like Jordan Pugh. Well look get that appeal made the public service announcement to talk about faith videos being more realistic feared act by.

