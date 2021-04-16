Transcript for Google’s new time-lapse feature shows the effects of climate change

And today's set bites Google's new features that graphically illustrates the effects of climate change its all time lots he uses millions of satellite photos have transformed into four DE. It takes users are on a chilling journey over forty years of the earth changes in just seconds. Microsoft is launched the first kid friendly version of the major web browser it's called Microsoft edged kids motive. Designed to keep adult content away from children twelve and under there's a built in list of his website that parents can edit it also includes age appropriate news stories. Finally a sustainable sneaker for Madea's it may it's made with the material crafted from the root structure of mushrooms. This model of this they assessments tennis sneaker is just a concept but ideas says it hopes to have products. Meat from the same material for sale in the near future she is popular lizard tech sites had a great that.

