Transcript for Harley-Davidson halts production of electric motorcycle after discovering glitch

And today's tech finds Harley Fox's first electric motorcycle. Partly began shipping live wire two dealers late last month it is now hold to production after discovering a glitch during final quality checks. There's no timeline on when production will resume. Google the new Smartphone will be unveiled today in New York City. The pixel for is expected to have some form a facial recognition as well as motion technology to control content. For stop incoming calls you can also expect to see multiple rear cameras. And course will be working with Boeing to develop a premium flying an automobile. It's likely to be used for flying taxi the company say. There already developing an electric vehicle that can take off and land vertically. You gonna buy one sheriff. Get your tickets ready to computer tech whites have a wonderful day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.