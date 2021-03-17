Transcript for Instagram sets up new safety protocols for minors

Since today's test fights and some grams adds a new safety protocols for young people the apple no longer allow adults to send direct messages to minors who don't follow them. In the meantime teens will receive a warning as they connect with adults deemed suspicious. The latest version of Google's nest tub can tell you how well you slot last night. Smart screen we'll monitor your sleeping pattern and quality of sleep from their bad side. The device equipped with a new chip that uses radar to detect motion including breathing and snoring. Finally tire was is getting back into video games a slick trailer helped announce his new partnership with a company behind it PGA tour jewel case series. Woods will help design upcoming editions of the game. It's unclear about at his likeness will be included. But what some video game including Tiger Woods without putting Tiger Woods and there visitors act right had a great day.

