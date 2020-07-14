iPhone 6 and 7 owners can file claim against Apple

Apple advises users not to cover camera on MacBook laptops because it could cause damage to the display; LEGO set to release video gaming system.
0:51 | 07/14/20

Today's tech bytes getting money back. From Apple iPhone six in seven owners can now go to web site. Symbolic claim for what's expected to be about a 25 dollar payment. The money comes from the 500 million dollars apple has agreed to pay to settle claims it slowed down those phones to preserve battery life. And apple is warning users not to cover the camera on their MacBook some people do that for. Privacy but apple says it interferes with some of the computers sensors apple also says the camera cover could give us the display with a computer it's close. Probably Lego is teasing a new build the bold attend a gaming sat. It's expected to include a controller cartridge and a TV with Super Mario Brothers on the screen. Reports say it will be more than 2600. Pieces and cost 250 dollars because your tech bytes have a great day.

