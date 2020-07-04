Transcript for The launch of Quibi

If today's sacrifice but wants acquitee it's a news streaming service aimed at the younger generation will be is short for quick bites. All the shows are ten minutes or last summer include. Ellis Don has canceled its live process after an employee tested positive for rotavirus production in its new York and London studios has been shut down until the end of the month. Members will still receive pre recorded process. And you Xena video chat to attend an event during the pandemic it's so last week these Japanese policy does use robots to represent them. Each wore a cap and gown and hat at tablet at tax showing that face this. The students. New meaning to the robots are taking over those are tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.