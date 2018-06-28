Transcript for Meet the robot headed for the International Space Station

What's your purpose son. I'm you're O. What can you June. We can do some small talk for example. What we get to know more when barrels. Note thank you. OK doctor. What its emissions cotton. Brenda Barton. It's lives. Oh. Simon what can you do for me. I can tell you about your day port and use specific procedure can documents. Do you want more. No thank you. All right. We're telling you that you needed. I'm well there can you do. I can do a lot. Do you want to know more. Yeah the use. Here we go I am your assistant and procedures and experiments. You can also use mutant mobile video or photo camera and I can even help you can solve the magic who would you. What's expert at Simon. My wish is to assist you wherever I can't. To motivate you no matter which test needs to be done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.