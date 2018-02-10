-
Now Playing: Microsoft introduces the Surface Go tablet
-
Now Playing: Microsoft alleges more Russian attacks ahead of midterm elections
-
Now Playing: Microsoft acquiring computer code site
-
Now Playing: Microsoft to unveil new line of tech products
-
Now Playing: Checking out the latest bicycle gadgets
-
Now Playing: Facebook could face fine of $1.6 billion
-
Now Playing: 50M users' personal data exposed in 'complex' hack: Facebook
-
Now Playing: Tesla's Elon Musk tweets his way into fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Facebook introduces new virtual reality system
-
Now Playing: Google admits privacy mistakes
-
Now Playing: Lyft wants to pay users to give up their car
-
Now Playing: Hackers are trying to reroute your direct deposits
-
Now Playing: Instagram CEO, co-founder abruptly resign
-
Now Playing: Forbes reports possible problem with Apple's new phone operating system
-
Now Playing: Amazon's Alexa helps parents with quiet mode
-
Now Playing: Apple iPhone Xs and Xs Max go on sale in few hours
-
Now Playing: 2 new Apple iPhones hit stores Friday
-
Now Playing: How to cash in on old devices as new Apple products hit the shelves
-
Now Playing: 3,000 Amazon Go stores may open by 2021
-
Now Playing: How do Facebook ads allow companies to discriminate?