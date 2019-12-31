Transcript for ‘Murder Mystery’ was the most-viewed movie on Netflix this year

At today's tech bytes Netflix is most popular release of the year the streaming service says murder mystery with the top movie and show up 2019. The movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston got thirty million views its opening weekend. Stranger things was second the U. And Samsung is reportedly getting ready to unveil something new reports say the company will show off the world's first brain let's TV at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week. The company is not commenting on the reports. And it appears Greta Tim Burke isn't just a force for climate change it seems apparently helping people find love online dating app OK cupid says there was an 800% increase in two member's name on profiles worldwide this year. Many others at indicated supporting her is an important findings I'm happy hunting and when he twenty that was your tech bytes have a great day everyone.

