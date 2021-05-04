Transcript for NASA lands 1st space helicopter on Mars

In today's tech bytes NASA live the first space helicopter on Mars ingenuity touchdown over the weekend. Our rechargeable battery will keep the spacecraft warming temperatures as low as negative a 130 degrees. Next up its first flight which is scheduled for next Sunday. Experts say the exposure of more than 500 million FaceBook users' personal information online. Could make those people more vulnerable to fraud the compromised data includes names phone numbers and email addresses based book says it's old data that was previously reported on two years ago. An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Brothers from 1986 has sold at auction and Dallas for 660000. Dollars setting a new record for video games it was purchased as a Christmas present place and a desk or forget and for 35 years was still in the sealed plastic. And those eager tech sites have a great day.

