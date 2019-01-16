Transcript for Netflix price increase causes backlash

In today's tech like Netflix is raising its lovely prices of basic eight dollar plan will go to nine dollars while its most popular HD subscription plan will jump to thirteen dollars a month. Netflix stock jumped on the news but there was widespread outrage on social media. Big change a year tube in the wake of a series of dangerous viral videos imitating the movie bird bock. Exit radio show people doing things while blindfolded some videos even show people driving. YouTube is now banning any videos that show people risking serious danger or death. And Nike is promising issue with the perfect fit. Company is rolling out myself Lacey Smart issue that you can control what your phone. This issue is meant for basketball players are custom sensors automatically tighten or loosen the fit to match the activity wow. Go to your deck right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.