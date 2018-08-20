Netflix responds to criticism for running ads

More
The streaming service said it is only testing the ads, and they are exclusively on Netflix programs.
0:54 | 08/20/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Netflix responds to criticism for running ads
It's an insect bites Netflix customers concerned about commercials interrupting their shows should not worry that's when Netflix is saying after some viewers complained about promotions popping up between some shows Netflix says it's only testing the ads and they're only for Netflix programs. And not for commercial content. While Amazon has quietly stopped selling one of its Kendall's. The Kindle voyage is no longer available on the Internet retailer's site. The voice was released four years ago it was lighter thinner less expensive than the basic candle. Which is still available and are you ready first some Friday Night Lights. I'm Twitter. A DS is partnering with sweater to live stream high school games they'll start this fall although include teams from California Georgia Florida Nevada Indiana. The games start on September 7 Twitter first already very casting some NFL games. Those are tech bytes every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

