Transcript for First responders are taking advantage of Amazon’s Ring security camera network

And city sent by its first responders are taking advantage of Amazon's ring more than 2000 police and fire departments are now reportedly part of the ring security camera network. According to the Financial Times a law enforcement made more than 22000. Video request last year alone. Netflix is trying out a new sleep timer it automatically shuts down screaming at your desired cut off time. You can set timers and fifteen minute increments in case you doze off its day's data and battery life it's currently being tested along and for users. A movie based on the GameStop chaos on Wall Street is in the works reports say on their Benton has written. His report is writing a book about an army of online date traitors and and GM hardy landed the rights of the film the movie the social network. It was based on men's Rick's previous book. About Facebook's Wall Street works fast. How it works faster busier tech sites agreed and.

