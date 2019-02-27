Transcript for Rotten Tomatoes is disabling comments on movies that haven't been released yet

In today's tech bikes rotten tomatoes is revamping its review system the website is disabling comments on movies that haven't been released in theaters it comes after people have negative reviews for captain marvel. Which comes out next month. And tender is gearing up for spring break by helping college students find dates for vacations and a limited time spring break road lets users not the people heading to the same city. Before. They arrive. Baseball may soon have high tech umpires MLB announced an agreement with an independent league to test out robots called croc man to call balls and strikes. You'll see the technology a ball parks anytime soon though they are testing the boxer possibly move them. Up to the majors tender uses the word dates loosely that it really do busier tacked by his wife right. Have a great day.

