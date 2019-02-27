-
Now Playing: Legal trouble for Elon Musk
-
Now Playing: Google forgets to inform customers of a hidden microphone in one of its products.
-
Now Playing: Rotten Tomatoes is disabling comments on movies that haven't been released yet
-
Now Playing: New, foldable smartphone aims to take on Samsung
-
Now Playing: Virgin Galactic sends a test passenger into space for future space tourism
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launches Israeli lunar spacecraft into orbit
-
Now Playing: Samsung unveils its first foldable phone
-
Now Playing: Samsung's foldable smartphone may be coming soon
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Screen time for babies under age 2 has doubled since the mid-90s
-
Now Playing: Future iPhones could have a foldable display
-
Now Playing: Facebook called 'digital gangsters'
-
Now Playing: Virgin Galactic's race to get you into space
-
Now Playing: Facebook may face major fines
-
Now Playing: Instagram addresses a glitch
-
Now Playing: NASA ends mission for Mars rover, Opportunity, after 15 years
-
Now Playing: Exciting news for electric cars
-
Now Playing: Amazon acquires Eero, maker of home Wi-Fi systems
-
Now Playing: Google says it's working on augmented reality phone feature