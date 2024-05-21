Scarlett Johansson denounces OpenAI's 'Sky' assistant for sounding like her

After a scathing rebuke from Johansson, OpenAI said it has suspended the release of "Sky" on its platforms.

May 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live