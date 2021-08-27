Transcript for Snapchat’s new camera update

This is set fights a camera upgrade for snapshot the op scan feature can now identify real world objects. Such as clothes and even dog breeds the move brings it in line with visual search abilities of the lens features on contreras and cool pixel silence. The world's largest chipmaker Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing and may be about to raise prices as much as 20% according to reports. That means higher prices for electronics including cell phones and cars with high tech systems. For an eye is launching a new experience senator around Martin Luther King junior's I have a dream speech the event called a march through time lets gamers virtually attend the iconic. 1963. Speech hold up signs and applied. But the idea of using doctor king and a video game is sparking some backlash. I can say it's a very different then than attend a 64 is to play those are tech bytes have agreed that.

