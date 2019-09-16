Sony releases giant new TV with a massive price tag

The 16k crystal LED television is 63' wide; a wall sized screen is available for $5 million.
0:54 | 09/16/19

In today's tech flights Sony's giant mutant TV is herself what the massive price tag to match that's right the sixteen K crystal LED television is 63 feet wide. The wall sized screen is available for home installation. For a measly five million dollars. And a surprising new figure about the popularity of mine craft Microsoft says the game has 112 million monthly players that's an increase of twenty million people. From bottom from about a year ago and a third of the population of the United States. And it's harder than usual to take this concept car seriously the Mercedes-Benz. Looks like that in 1901 racer who Cuddy automaker wanted to show what a classic car would look like with today's technology but don't look for a version in your local dealership. It doesn't even have an engine. Best fancy path well olden nailed though they attacked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

