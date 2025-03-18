SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying US astronauts set to splashdown off Florida coast

Former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman and space industry expert Eric Ingram, react to the anticipated splashdown of NASA's SpaceX Dragon capsule.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live