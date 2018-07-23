Transcript for SpaceX successfully launches massive commercial satellite

In today's tech bikes a powerful statement from space acts. The company has successfully delivered a massive commercial satellite communication satellite weighs more than 151000. Pounds. Moments after launch part of the rocket landed on a drum ship 400 miles off the Florida coast. And get ready for two for one charger from Santa so the company is reportedly planning to release a charger that can either charge to phones at once or. A phone and the galaxy watch the deal chargers have to be unveiled next month we'll be cast yep. And snapshot is ending it snapped cash payment service in about a month. And launched just four years ago I sat cash provided step chat users with an easy way to send money to each other. That Chad has not revealed why it's ending snapped cash but. It's likely that it struggled to fight off the competition have been those very popular PayPal. All of there I'll take cash desert expects.

