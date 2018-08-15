Transcript for Sprint prepares for next generation of smartphones

It's an ex tech bytes sprint prepares for the next generation of Smart phone companies partnering with LOG to bring up first phone with built in five G capability to the US. In the first half of next year sprint isn't offering any energy tales. The announcement comes as Verizon is launching its first five G capable phones. It's a gram users are reporting that there accounts are being hacked they're finding themselves logged out. Then when they log back end. They're discovering changes to their profiles whoever is behind hack sudden see me making changes to photos shouldn't look out for. And young girl you don't have allowed to order up Barbie doll for her birthday easing her mom's Amazon account what. No kidding did not stop there. She went back and ordered more than more items totaling 350 dollars that included next day delivery months since it all back except for one Barbie. The protect rights.

