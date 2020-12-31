Transcript for Ticketmaster ordered to pay $10 million to settle hacking charges

And its advice Ticketmaster settled a years long legal battle it's going to say at ten million dollar fine for hacking into a competitors' computers a stump. With the help of a former employee of that company Ticketmaster fire two people involved in the case in 2017. Amazon is behind the podcasting start up quandary for an undisclosed amount the move is seen as an attempt to better compete in the podcasting market with apple and Spotify. Quandary counts over ten million unique listeners per month. And finally a designer has built his own grappling hook on that would make any superhero jealous. It fits on one arm uses carbon dioxide cartridges issued the hot as eight. Thousand watt motor to pull him up in the air he says his next project is in web shooter like Spiderman with signing up for an outline and those are your tech bikes. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.