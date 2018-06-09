Transcript for Uber CEO says Facebook, Twitter, Google should do more to protect users and data

You have executives for FaceBook and Twitter today on capitol hill's answering tough questions about safety and security. Are these companies doing enough to protect users and their information. I think that historically they have not been done enough. And I think every company makes mistakes and every company learns word a moment on top at time right now it's a really important moment in time. And I think that a lot of technology companies including hours. Spoke of the view and might have been bothering view of hey we're building platforms. And ultimately what users do what those platforms it's up to those users we have to make sure that our contents the riders and drivers on our platform are acting in a safe manner. In the same way of Facebook's. Twitter a Google it's that are. They increasingly have to take responsibility. For safety and the content on their platform. And I think this is an incredibly important dialogue to and hopefully we can get through better answer. In the next months and the next news should they be doing more. Yes they should be doing more and I think they've come a message. And now it's about execution I think what regulators should demand is show me that action.

