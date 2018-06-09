-
Now Playing: Uber partners with Toyota to build self-driving cars
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO weighs in on whether companies should be forced to put women on boards
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO says Facebook, Twitter, Google should do more to protect users and data
-
Now Playing: Here's when Uber will become a public company, according to the CEO
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO says his app will someday tell you to take the subway
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO talks major safety and security changes for the app
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO says flying Ubers will be possible in '5 to 10 years'
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO on company culture: 'We have further to go'
-
Now Playing: Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
-
Now Playing: Federal government grills social media sites
-
Now Playing: Are bulletproof doors the future of school safety? A school district is testing them
-
Now Playing: Top social media executives to testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: Facebook apps go dark
-
Now Playing: Look back as Google turns 20
-
Now Playing: Apple releases free fix for defective iPhones
-
Now Playing: Apple sends out invites for 2018 iPhone event
-
Now Playing: Samsung to unveil 8K TV this fall
-
Now Playing: New technology designed to keep ambulances safer
-
Now Playing: Trump administration wages battle with Google
-
Now Playing: Instagram rolls out new features aimed at improving security