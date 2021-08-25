Transcript for ‘Walmart go local’ offers deliveries for local businesses

If today's tech vice Wal-Mart tries to beat Amazon and it's no game the retailer has created Wal-Mart goal local. To offer logistics and delivery services to other companies' customers will order from a business which will then hang Wal-Mart to deliver the product. The salad chain sweet green has purchased spice Austin restaurant known for its automated kitchen. Able to cook and serve with no human intervention we green says it's looking to fill orders faster and give its workers more time to focus on preparing food. No word yet on the terms of the deal. And the next fry for some lucky lift customers could be. In the Wiener mobile for free the right share service is teaming up with Oscar Meyer for a 27 foot long hot dog on wheels. It's only operating in New York Chicago Los Angeles and Atlanta from today through Friday that was here tech bytes have agreed to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.