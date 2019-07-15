Transcript for Warning issued ahead of Amazon Prime Day

In today's tick bites are warning ahead of Amazon's prime days sale security experts say shoppers should go to Amazon directly from your browser rather than during email link that sends Gil. After that those links could take you to web sites that me look like Amazon -- actually meant to steal your credit card data. And as her shopping Amazon is promising more than one million deals over its Judy sale goes include up to 50% off some TVs and up to 40% off select toys Wal-Mart and other retailers are offering competing cells. And that's why soldiers stole the show that that's the old days parade that's the inventor himself aboard. What he calls the fly bored pretty fly into looking into the flight ports possible military uses and has given him almost one and a half million dollars. To work got it all notice he's carrying a rifle. One multitasking I'm gonna have one now. Those detect right have a great day.

