Transcript for YouTube announces new parental controls

In today's tech bytes YouTube of the Nelson is set a parental controls betweens and games. They're also provides experiences that may allow parents to give expanded access to older children who've outgrown the YouTube chip apt. While shielding them from content reserved for adults. The new top of the line wing door bell has a larger field of view than previous models he can see someone else side from head to tell. The pro to model also offers enhanced motion detection. It costs about 250 dollars and it's expected to ship. The end of next month. And today is national digital learning today celebrating the value of education through technology which has become especially critical during this pandemic. The goal is to help students personalize their experience this and effectively enable online schooling from anywhere. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

