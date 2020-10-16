-
Now Playing: Amazon 'Prime Day' is about to kick off
-
Now Playing: Facebook bans QAnon
-
Now Playing: Twitter's new experiment in fighting misinformation
-
Now Playing: Social media crackdown on conspiracy groups
-
Now Playing: Walmart ‘Big Save’ Sale still underway
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know about Apple’s iPhone 12
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at Apple’s new iPhone 12
-
Now Playing: New iPhone won't come with wired headphones or wall chargers
-
Now Playing: Facebook combats Holocaust deniers
-
Now Playing: Could jet packs revolutionize emergency care?
-
Now Playing: Work-from-home gadgets
-
Now Playing: Early kickoff to Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Amazon scam warning
-
Now Playing: Facebook to indefinitely suspend political ads after Election Day
-
Now Playing: New technology may help detect COVID-19 in schools
-
Now Playing: Apple prepares to launch new line of audio products