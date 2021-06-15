Transcript for YouTube revamps advertisements

See today's tech bytes YouTube revamping its acts the site will no longer accept spots related to. Alcohol gambling politics or prescription drug terms Eugene says removing those subjects from its most prominent at slot. Will lead to a better user experience and Verizon is the latest company to reward Americans for getting vaccinated. Starting today customers can get a 10% discount on accessories at Verizon stores. Or its website they just have to complete an online questionnaire confirming they perceive their Kobe's shot. No proof is required. Finally Baltimore's big mouth solution to keeping its waterfront clean it's known as mr. trash we'll and it gobbles up floating debris with the help of moving water a conveyor belt and movable dumpsters since his debut mr. trash we will has gotten rid of three million pounds of garbage Bolivia had one of those for the streets of New York that's your tech bytes have a great day.

