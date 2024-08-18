Donald Trump is ‘not fit’ to be commander in chief: Sen. Tammy Duckworth

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on “This Week.”

August 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live