-
Now Playing: Retired general Dempsey joins US Army band to inspire Americans during coronavirus
-
Now Playing: 'We have been fighting systemic racism in this country for 400 years': Val Demings
-
Now Playing: How the protests are affecting politics
-
Now Playing: 'What we saw over the past week (in DC) is really a city out of control': Chad Wolf
-
Now Playing: Police officers under scrutiny as large protests continue across the country
-
Now Playing: Trump's actions 'turn(ed) out more people … for peaceful protests': Bowser
-
Now Playing: Trump criticized for use of force against protesters outside The White House
-
Now Playing: Trump tells governors to ‘dominate’ streets as he faces backlash
-
Now Playing: President Trump shifts focus to economy
-
Now Playing: Denver mayor who marched with protesters speaks out
-
Now Playing: Biden says Trump’s comments about Floyd were ‘despicable’
-
Now Playing: Cuomo on tensions between protesters and police in NY
-
Now Playing: Trump calls improved jobs numbers ‘great day in terms of equality’
-
Now Playing: Military leaders denounce President Trump amid protests
-
Now Playing: Leaders echo ex-defense secretary’s condemnation of Trump
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn borough president on police reform
-
Now Playing: AG Barr addresses unrest
-
Now Playing: Military officials ask citizens for respect amid peaceful protests
-
Now Playing: Defense secretary breaks with Trump over deploying troops to cities