People need to look corker. And who we elect I think we should look at people who are running for office for the children they what is it character like. What is there what is your ethics. Are they willing if they're elected to represent all of their constituents not just based. That was retired Marine Corps general and president trumps former chief of staff John Calley. Just one of several former military leaders who forcefully condemned president trump this week. Including my next guest retired army general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey. He's also the author of the new book no time for spectators the lessons that mattered most from West Point to the west wing. And general Dempsey good morning you have seen the strong statements from secretary Madison former joint chiefs chairman Mike Mullen and others aimed at the president you've always avoided anything political alert directly naming the president. But you did say this week of the president's threat to use active duty military units to suppress the protesters was dangerous and very troubling. Tell us what you were talking about. Well as you know. I do. Followers chanted U thoughtful about doing these things involved and in the moment. And before the decision was made I thought it was appropriate for me to Cornett. The risk of doing it and obviously. Mark the president has the authority to do a lot of things she's he's given a lot of authority by our constitution and the laws that interpret and this or it Shamir was it can and should. Dichotomy and I thought that given the state of that he. Unrest. And the risk that we would put the active duty military position where its relationship. With the American people would be adversely affected that I that I should session. It the language used during this week dominate the battle space those threats of sending an. Not only active duty troops but heavily armed U tweeted America is not a battleground our fellow citizens are not the enemy. So what effect does that have on our military and National Guard when they hear that and they face fellow citizens. You'd only my generation of military leaders. Who ventured right after the Vietnam War spent the majority of our. Our careers whether it was twenty years there years forty years and marketers. China rebuild our relationship with the American people which had been adversely affected by. The protracted conflict the unpopular war Vietnam. And in indeed in those days racism and drug use and and it took us awhile to actually regain the trust of the American people. We transitioned from a conscript military. To an all volunteer force. And we have a wonderful relationship. With the people that in this country and then I thought it important sick continue to work to try to keep that relationship. Sound and solid and you know inflammatory language can can be add an impediment to that. And you've heard the secretary of defense say publicly he does not think the insurrection act should be in vote. I for its resources to general Millie feels the same way and that they both tried to talk to president out of it but both of those men walked out of the white house with the president the general in his. Battle dress uniform secretary Caspar ended up in a photo op with president general Millie I think realize what was going on a backed off. What did you think when you saw that scene. You know if you ask me or any of my. Predecessors or successors. Some of the most awkward moments we in that then that's civil military relationship. Our photo ops and you know it's just. Something Ettinger careful about and I think you know I've heard statements from both secretary Casper and from general Millie that they didn't know they were growing. Across the street through Lafayette square to saint John's church. I take them at their word. You know it it's just one of the savored the relationship between the president's. Principal military advisor and the president himself. Has to be one trust and confidence in. And is its work and and I think that this drug this moment we'll make it a little are there are actually but. Then and possible and it oftentimes the best things come out and let's call it creative friction. And then this week has certainly been that but you know I'm I'm actually in the camp that says okay this list we grew as one of our most challenging in my memory. Warm weather and what's next you know let's get beyond that figure out which acts. And I want to go back to the National Guard that the images from this week. Really we're standing there were special forces. From the National Guard on the street. Wearing sunglasses looking extremely tough. I saw a guard on masks. At the Lincoln Memorial with protesters gathered below them. And this image was about a block from where I sit right now the National Guard was not armed that you have a black clad. Pistol packing DEA agent right next to them seems a distinction. Lost on most of the public that the guard was not armed I also want to mention I we have our own colleague Stephanie Ramos who was out. Covering the protests in New York City this week. And in her other life when Stephanie it's not act correspondent. She is a major in the army reserve. And she sent me a picture this week she was during her virtual training she would she's already seen a difference of how people. Are treating. The guard and the reserve and she's faring Harris about that. Well she should be about our tellers and ensure service or she's watching teller myself but. You know look the military is given enormous power. By the people of the United States and they're given that are beacons. The people who the united stitch trust and that they'll be broke today. Force for order and stability. Overseas if necessary and in mixture and us at home. But also that the military rubio. A positive influence in letting people. Achieve their potential you know I I talk often about. One of the things that motivates me is this is this fox that I keep on my desk to have her here you've seen it I think Martin. And it's engraved with the words make it matter and and there are a 132 cards then. Keep from the soldiers and I've lost. It under my command in Baghdad back when I meant you for the first time in 2000 through. And I never let myself forget that is the remainder of my career and you this day. I because they couldn't fulfill their potential. I had to make sure that I did the best actress. To fulfill mine in whatever that meant and to make a difference in people's lives not yours and mine and that's what these protests by the way. It it seems to me are all about is the is trying to allow people to actually fulfill their potential one of the great promises of living in this country. So we have we absolutely have to be heard careful. About how the military. As used in that circumstance. It's OK I think you so much for joining us this morning general Dempsey and I of course know that pops well.

