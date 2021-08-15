Transcript for Afghanistan a 'calamity playing out hour by hour on television': Philip Rucker

In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. New York governor Andrew Cuomo's sudden fall from power. Our round stable is here. Sarah Isgur, veteran of the trump justice department, now a political analyst for the dispatch. Former DNC chair Donna Brazile. Philip Rucker Washington correspondent and co-author of the best selling new book, "I alone can fix it," and Jane coaston. Before we get to Andrew, Donna, let me ask you about Afghanistan. We just talked to the secretary of state, Tony blinken, who said that all we're seeing is standard operating procedure, an orderly process. It sure as hell doesn't look orderly. Orderly? Bringing in helicopters to get people to the airport. Operation enduring freedom is now operation get out of town. We didn't have a contingency we didn't have a follow-through. What worries me -- 20 years, $1 trillion, the sacrifices of our men and women, but 20 years and what's happening now? We're seeing chaos. We're seeing the Taliban circling the biggest city. We're seeing the Taliban come back to power. They waited for us to leave. I'm worried that we may have to go back because the terrorists, the people that we went in to stop, they're going to go back into Afghanistan. Sarah, you were in like high school, middle school? College. College? College, yeah. When the war in Afghanistan started. Uh-huh. I think this is a moment where polling -- the political moment may be lost on both administrations. Obviously this started in the trump administration. Republicans wanted to get out of Afghanistan just as much as the Biden administration. They're looking at polling saying Americans want to leave. There's a limit to what you can ask people in a poll. What they're seeing on their TVs is different. Did you want to leave like this? To exactly what Donna say, Al Qaeda is deeply meshed with the Taliban. Al Qaeda now runs the country as well. That's very 1999. It's where we were before. That's the problem. Or at least a government that simpatico with Al Qaeda. It was the trump administration that started this deal. It was a deal that people seemed to be in agreement with. I was a freshman in high school when 9/11 happened. I was a freshman when we launched the military presence against Afghanistan. My entire adult life we've been in Afghanistan. We had an opportunity to end this in 2003 and an opportunity to end this in 2010. I think what Donald Trump and the people around him rightly recognized is while a host of Republicans were saying we have to stay for an indefinite period of time, he recognized this was the time to go. The challenge we have here is that it was never going to look the way we wanted it to. The way to be honest about this is not to say that there was a better way to leave, but to say that this was always going to be bad. It was always going to end in a way that was going to be detrimental as to how Americans look in this region and in the world. The best thing to do is think about the refugees left by this absolute debacle and thinking about what can we do next? What can we do next for the people of Afghanistan? The people we put in this situation in some ways by not just our actions since 2001, but since the 1980s. What do you say to the gold star mothers right now? What do you say to future gold star mothers the next time we want to go to a country and we say we need your sons to fight and die and, by the way, we'll pull out and let the Taliban take control again? I would say I'm sorry. I'm so sorry this keeps happening. I'm so sorry for the people I know that fought. I'm sorry for the people who went to Iraq and never came back the same. The kids of the people who went to Afghanistan who now are old enough to go. I'm so sorry. That's what I would say. I don't have any better answer. We can also say we left it better than when we first went we can say that we gave you a police force. We trained you. We provided resources. So much of that seems to have faded away. Phil, president Biden was focussed on this every bit as much as Donald Trump, but more successful in overruling the military advice. He had military advice from the secretary of defense, from the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, to leave some forces in Afghanistan. That's right, Jon. What's amazing is president Biden ran for office as the foreign policy expert, years of service in the senate foreign relations committee and yet look at how poorly planned this seems to be. It is a calamity playing out hour by hour on television. It's one that the experts did not see happening. It speaks to how challenging the situation is, but it raises some serious questions about the lack of intelligence or the lack of foresight among the national security team to not foresee these cities could fall so quickly. And the fate of those who worked with the United States. Absolutely. P It's not just those who worked as interpreters, it's those who worked for nonprofits, news organizations. They're on the target list for the Taliban. And the Afghan journalists who have to go into hiding. They can't reveal who they are. Can't reveal where they are. All these people are under threat and the U.S. Can't do anything at this point to save them. Don't forget the women and girls that we helped and inspired. Now they'll have to go back to waiting for their husbands before they go out. That's a shame. We're seeing burkas required. We're seeing militants asking for lists of girls. At the end of the day, Jonathan, we put so much money, so much of our own in this country and they're not even standing up. The Afghan security forces that we trained, they're not even standing up right now. They're basically withdrawing and allowing the Taliban to take up more and more territory. That's the military intelligence failure. This idea that we had 300,000 trained troops and the Taliban only had 75,000. We didn't. Who is raising their hand and saying that was me? You need to lose your job over this. Let me switch topics to what we saw in New York. Let's go to Andrew Cuomo. Donna, when he said he was unaware of how the line had moved? Oh, my god. I'm not going to take that. I'm very proud of my party because from president Biden to speaker Pelosi, former democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, they all said he must go. He's not out of hot water. He's still in hot water. He still has a criminal probe. They dropped the impeachment. They're not moving forward with impeachment. Because they don't think it will pass constitutional muster. He has a criminal trial. They're investigating him over the nursing home situation. Which I would argue is like -- if he was going to be pushed out for something, it's funny it's for being just a horrifying person in the workplace and not for killing people in nursing homes. There were a lot of reasons why he needed to leave. Joe Biden saying, by the way, but for the sexual harassment, he was a great guy. Maybe we should take down some points for, yeah, he said he should leave, but he also said he was a pretty good guy. He possibly used some of his government aides to write that best-selling book. I'm looking at the best seller sitting across from me. I wrote my own book. I didn't use any government aides. Phil, he seems to think he has a political future. Doesn't he? He does. That's the way I was reading that. That was a very long resignation. And he has $18 million in his campaign account that he can spend anyway he chooses. He would probably want to have a comeback and rebirth which is why the state legislature impeaching him to prevent him from running for office in the future is essential right now. This has echos of -- Very trumpy. Defiant and arrogant. Also the support of organizations around him. We've seen a host of democratic-tied organizations where people have been called to step down because all assisted him for their own political purposes. What repulses me about the situation is what repulses me about the trump sexual harassment cases is that people knew this was taking place for years and were, like, well, he's helpful. He can help me or this cause. There are very few causes worth this especially when he was the person talk about me too and talking about sexual harassment being rife. I was like the call is coming from within the house, dude. Worst resignation speech ever. To say I didn't know the standards changed so I didn't do anything wrong, no, no. It was always wrong. We all knew it was wrong. The fact that other men were getting away with it in the '90s was because women didn't have the power to stop it. It was still wrong. To say you should be able to get away with it because people used to get away with it, I've never seen such a done deaf speech in my life. Let alone a resignation speech. The acknowledgment of what was alleged by the state trooper, if she believes it, he doesn't dispute it, that he pats people on the stomach. Oh, man. The hugging montage. Even you saying that, don't like it. The other major story is the situation at the border. Donna, we've seen border apprehensions this month at a 20-year high, illegal border crossings. Look, the situation is not going to get better. Normally in the summer months the numbers go down. Which is what Biden said would happen. It didn't go down. It ramped up. The number of people being deported and sent back to either their home countries or southern Mexico continues to ramp up. We have to figure out what's happening not just at our border, but what's happening more importantly with the policy we said we would put in place in the northern triangle countries to ensure this doesn't happen. This is a crisis. Yes, I used the word crisis. Don't condemn me for it. It is a crisis because there are literally hundreds of thousands of people trying to come here illegal and it's wrong. We have huge political problem for the Biden administration here. They were patronizing when they came into office. This is just rising because it's seasonally. Don't you know that? How dare you suggest otherwise. Huge Intel failure within the Biden administration to have your principal go out there and say that in March when it was clear to everyone it was not seasonal. We have an enormous number of people, highest in 21 years, unaccompanied children and you know who is benefitting from this? The cartels, they are making millions of dollars and they're not good people. Phil, I want to ask you about the other major political story, the passage of this infrastructure bill. The aspect I want to ask you is Donald Trump came out strongly against this, over and over again. Basically called it a socialist takeover of America. 19 Republicans in the senate voted for it. What does that say about trump's hold on the party? Including Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell. Not a big trump fan. Not a big trump fan, but significant nonetheless he would vote for this bill. It tells you that trump's hold on him telling his party members what to do is tenuous, even though he's the most popular Republican among voters. The big challenge for Biden, this was such a big victory for him, yet it might be totally washed away because of the disputes among Democrats on capitol hill about the additional budget reconciliation package. Democrats on both sides are threatening to tank it. It seems to be -- it's this intra-party warfare. It has to do more with procedure than what's in the bill. People seem to be fans about what's actually in the bill. It's such a complex moment, but it's one I want to back up a little bit from the actual debate on this. This is a giant victory for Joe Biden and one he will likely not get to enjoy. It's interesting because the argument that trump is using, or has been using about this bill, is that it's a socialist takeover which tells me that that populism thing we're done with that. We're back to libertarianism. The same ideas, the same -- remember infrastructure week which we were going to have for four consecutive years? This is infrastructure week. Jane gets the last word. 